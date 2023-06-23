Olympic Run in Vijayawada on June 25

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Olympic week celebrations, Krishna (joint) District Olympic Association is going to organize ‘Olymipic Run’ in Vijayawada on 25th June, Sunday. While addressing the media on Friday here, Krishna District Olympic Association President N Brahmaji, Secretary P Padmaja said that arrangement have been made for conducting the Olympic Run at a grand manner.

They said, the Run will commence from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium at 6am and continued via DV Manner, Siddartha Junction, Madhu Gardens by coverning 4kms. International Volleyball player, Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee A Raman Rao, International archer and Arjuna awardee Vennam Jyoti Surekha will flag off and start the run. They informed that all age grops are invited to participate in it and added that already 400 names have been registered to participate in this run.

They informed that all the participants will be given jerseys and certificates. They urged the public and sports to participated in the run to make success it. They said that every participant will be bestowed with Interanal Olympic Run Certificate.

