Ongole: Aluri Hospital offers joint replacement surgeries at affordable prices

Ongole : The management of Aluri Hospital in Ongole is offering joint replacement surgery with the best implants from Johnson & Johnson at an affordable price of Rs 95,000, instead of the regular price of Rs 1.60 lakh.

The hospital management in association with the Dr Mannam Singaiah Charitable Trust, organised a free mega medical camp on Wednesday and provided a ‘Free OP for One Year Card’ to the patients and their family members.

The chairman of Vatsalya Hospital, Dr AV Sundara Rao inaugurated the free medical camp and provided free consultation of super specialty doctors. The hospital managing director Dr Rama explained that Dr Sundara Rao offered neurosurgery consultation while, Dr Balasuman offered ophthalmology, Dr Ravi offered orthopaedics, Dr Venkat offered general medicine and general surgery, Dr Anasuya offered gynaecology, Dr Sai Prasad offered ENT consultation services with the ECG, X-Ray, ultrasound, blood tests and other required diagnosis, and provided them with the medicines.

She informed that they provided the people who participated in the free mega medical camp, with a free OP card, with which they or their family members can receive a free consultation with any doctor in the hospital, avail of a discount of 20 per cent on laboratory fees, and 15 per cent in the inpatient charges, for a year

Dr Rama explained that Dr Sundara Rao is the first spine and neurosurgeon in the Prakasam district, and has performed uncountable surgeries and attended thousands of accident cases since 2004.