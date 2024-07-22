Ongole: Ashadha Guru Pournima celebrated

Ongole: Buddha Dharma Prabhodha Karyakramam was held by the Buddha Dharma Prachara Kendram at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that Buddhism is a way of life in which people could live with freedom, equality, and brotherhood.

Celebrating the Ashadha Guru Pournima on Sunday, the Buddha Dharma Prachara Kendram leaders Chunduri Rangarao, and Chavali Sudhakar Rao explained the trikaranas, the thought, word, and deed, and made the attendees recite the three refuges, Buddham Saranam Gacchami, Dhammam Saranam Gacchami, and Sangham Saranam Gacchami.

They said that there is no place for misconceptions and misinterpretations in Buddhism. Diminish sorrow in the world, Buddhism showed the way of light with the practice of Ashtanga Marga (Eight-Fold Path), Panchasheel (Five Principles), Dasaparamita (Ten Perfections), and to achieve enlightenment.

They said that Asoka, who rose to power 218 years after Buddha, spread Buddhism in the world. They said that Dr BR Ambedkar wished people to live with freedom, equality, and brotherhood, and advised the public to embrace Buddhism for the same.