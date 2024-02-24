Live
- Sharad Pawar rides 'palki' to Raigad Fort, blows NCP's poll 'Trumpet'
- Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam's Stellar Performance
- Karimnagar district faces dire shortage of fire stations
- Apple's Foldable Future: It is the iPad Fold, Not the iPhone Fold
- Congress keen to wrest Khammam from BRS
- Vijayawada: Bank pensioners demand pension updation
- BJP demands to provide roads, electricity and water facility in Kurnool
- Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra held in Serilingampally
- 5 Best looks of Tripti Dimri that you can recreate for a date night
- Mastering sofa selection: A comprehensive guide for your living room
Just In
Ongole: Farmers observe black day against police firing
- • Leaders of various farmers’ organisations staged a protest in front of the district collectorate
- • Demand the government to give legal status to Minimum Support Price for the crops with the formula, C2+50%
Ongole : The leaders of various farmers’ organisations staged a protest in front of the district collectorate here and observation black day against the firing by Haryana police on the agitating farmers at the Khanuri border.
Condemning the police firing on farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Rangarao said that farmers restarted their agitation demanding the Union government to fulfil promises made to them, but the Union government is trying to suppress it.
A farmer, Shubhkaran Singh of Punjab died in the firing by the Haryana police. Following the call given by the SKM, farmers across the country observed a black day on Friday against the anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led Union government.
He demanded the government to give legal status to Minimum Support Price for the crops with the formula, C2+50%, a 50 per cent extra to the total crop cost consisting of the input on the crop and rent on land.
Raitu Sangham leader Pamidi Venkatarao advised public to dethrone the BJP because the Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers. The leaders of Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham, Pragatiseela Mahila Sangham, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham, Kaulu Raitu Sangham, CITU, AITUC, Rythu Coolie Sangham (AP), AIFTU, Kisan Congress, and other organisations also participated in the protest.