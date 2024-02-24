Ongole: Farmers observe black day against police firing

Ongole : The leaders of various farmers’ organisations staged a protest in front of the district collectorate here and observation black day against the firing by Haryana police on the agitating farmers at the Khanuri border.

Condemning the police firing on farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Rangarao said that farmers restarted their agitation demanding the Union government to fulfil promises made to them, but the Union government is trying to suppress it.

A farmer, Shubhkaran Singh of Punjab died in the firing by the Haryana police. Following the call given by the SKM, farmers across the country observed a black day on Friday against the anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led Union government.

He demanded the government to give legal status to Minimum Support Price for the crops with the formula, C2+50%, a 50 per cent extra to the total crop cost consisting of the input on the crop and rent on land.

Raitu Sangham leader Pamidi Venkatarao advised public to dethrone the BJP because the Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers. The leaders of Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham, Pragatiseela Mahila Sangham, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham, Kaulu Raitu Sangham, CITU, AITUC, Rythu Coolie Sangham (AP), AIFTU, Kisan Congress, and other organisations also participated in the protest.