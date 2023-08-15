Ongole: Farmers, workers urged to reject BJP

Ongole: Everyone should join another freedom movement to protect the country, democracy and secularism, and send the anti-farmer and anti-worker BJP home, said Ravula Venkaiah, the national president of Akhila Bharata Kisan Sabha.

He participated as a chief guest at the rally and public meeting with farmers, farmworkers and workers from various trade unions organised by Prakasam district unit of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, Venkaiah said that Narendra Modi has been taking up anti-farmer and anti-worker decisions ever since he became the Prime Minister and is helping the corporate forces to loot the country. He said that though Modi tendered an apology for bringing the three agriculture laws, he didn’t show commitment in implementing the promises made at that time. He said that the governments are lending a deaf ear to their demands of a minimum support price for the produce, and a legal guarantee to it. He advised farmers, workers and public to come together to immerse the BJP in the Bay of Bengal.

SKM Prakasam district convener Chunduri Rangarao said that it’s disheartening to see the country didn’t get the chance to enjoy democracy, secularism, socialism, and freedom even though we got independence about 76 years ago. He observed that the governments are busy in making the rich further rich by looting everything from the poor. He advised the public to vote against BJP and send it home forever. Farmers and workers leaders Lalita Kumari, Devarapalli Subbareddy, V Hanumareddy, V Balakotaiah, Kothakota Venkateswarlu, GV Kondareddy, Mohan, PVR Chowdary and others also participated in the programme.