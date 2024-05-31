  • Menu
Ongole: Flying of drones banned
Guntur: District SP Tushar Dudi has directed officials to take security measures for peaceful counting of votes on June 4. District collector M Venugopal Reddy has declared as red zone two kilometres around the Acharya Nagarjuna University and banned the flying of drones.

He warned that police officials will register cases and take stern action against the violators. He sought the cooperation of people to conduct the counting of votes peacefully.

