Live
- NEWME launches 1st largest retail store in Hyd
- Creamline Dairy targets 15% pie of Hyd’s cow milk market
- Improve operation system, stop service outages: Science ministry tells Kakao
- RBI: FY25 growth forecast at 7%
- DIIs bullish on stock market, invested over Rs 2 lakh crore to date in 2024
- Adani Group back on expansion spree after robust growth, eyes $90 billion capex: Jefferies
- Sensex jumps over 400 points, L&T, M&M top gainers
- Banks have recovered Rs 10 lakh crore bad loans during 2014-23: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Child rights violated during poll campaigns
- Modi again praises Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
Just In
Ongole: Flying of drones banned
Highlights
Guntur: District SP Tushar Dudi has directed officials to take security measures for peaceful counting of votes on June 4. District collector M...
Guntur: District SP Tushar Dudi has directed officials to take security measures for peaceful counting of votes on June 4. District collector M Venugopal Reddy has declared as red zone two kilometres around the Acharya Nagarjuna University and banned the flying of drones.
He warned that police officials will register cases and take stern action against the violators. He sought the cooperation of people to conduct the counting of votes peacefully.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS