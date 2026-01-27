Judiciary Is the conscience keeper of the Constitution: Telangana Chief Justice

Chief Justice of Telangana Aparish Kumar Singh has underscored the responsibility of the judiciary as the conscience keeper of the Constitution. Addressing judges, advocates, and dignitaries at the High Court after unfurling the national flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, he paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and the freedom fighters of the nation. He reminded those gathered that justice must reach every household and community across the state.

He stressed that the Constitution is not confined to institutions but must be internalised by all citizens. The judiciary, he stated, must remain vigilant to human aspirations and conflicting rights, ensuring that justice remains transparent, inclusive, and accessible to the marginalised.

Highlighting recent achievements, Aparish Kumar Singh noted that in 2025, the High Court and district judiciary disposed of 75,419 cases. This represents a 95 per cent disposal rate, a remarkable feat considering the judiciary operated with only 70 per cent of its sanctioned judge strength.

He praised the collective efforts of judges, bar members, and staff in maintaining this pace. On infrastructure, he announced progress on the new High Court complex at Rajendranagar and the construction of court buildings at eight district headquarters. In total, 23 new courts were inaugurated last year.

This expansion was supported by the recruitment of 49 Junior Civil Judges and the promotion of 46 Senior Civil Judges. Furthermore, more than 1,300 ministerial staff were recruited, with 859 new posts notified for 2026 to further reduce pendency.