NMDC marks Republic Day with responsible mining pledge

Hyderabad: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC, marked the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour at its corporate office in Hyderabad and across mining projects nationwide, reaffirming its role in India’s infrastructure growth and sustainable future.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, unfurled the National Flag at the head office in the presence of senior officials and employees. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted NMDC’s growth anchored in responsibility and innovation, noting 36.9 million tonnes of ore production in FY25 and the launch of mining operations at Tokisud North Coal Block, Jharkhand. He also celebrated NMDC’s great place to work certification.

As part of the celebrations, NMDC organised a Republic Day Run at Bacheli and Kirandul Projects, graced by brand ambassador and two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, promoting fitness, unity, and resilience. Chess competitions and employee games further fostered teamwork and community engagement.

The celebrations reflected NMDC’s commitment to responsible mining, employee well-being, and nation-building.