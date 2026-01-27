NFC celebrates Republic Day with parade, cultural events

Hyderabad: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm on Monday. Marking the occasion, Dr Komal Kapoor, Chief Executive, NFC, unfurled the National Flag as the chief guest.

The Chief Executive inspected the parade in the presence of the Commandant, CISF, following which an impressive march past was presented by contingents of CISF, NFC Fire Services, and school children. The celebrations also featured a dog squad demonstration and Special Task Force drill by CISF, along with a fire drill by NFC Fire Service personnel, drawing wide appreciation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kapoor highlighted the significance of Republic Day and outlined the developmental activities and achievements of the Department of Atomic Energy, with a special focus on the contributions of Nuclear Fuel Complex. He also spoke about recent advancements in science and technology in the country and encouraged school students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

Adding colour to the celebrations, school children enthusiastically participated in the cultural programme organised as part of the event.