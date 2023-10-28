Ongole: Haribabu receives Best PG Chemistry Teacher Award

Ongole : The registrar of Andhra Kesari University in Ongole, Prof B Haribabu received the Best PG Teacher in Chemistry Award at the National Convention of Chemistry Teachers 2023, held in Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology, Gujarat Council of Science City, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, supported by the Association of Chemistry Teachers, India is conducting the National Convention of Chemistry Teachers (NCCT) 2023 at the Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad from October 27 to 29. The convention is being held with the focal theme, Chemistry for Sustainable Development- Empowering Change Through Education, Research and Outreach. The chemistry teachers discuss the topics, the Role of Chemistry in Sustainable Development, Promoting Green and Sustainable Chemistry Education, and Encouraging Research for Sustainability in the convention.

In the inaugural session of the convention, the Association of Chemistry Teachers honoured the best teachers from various institutions across the country with various awards. The ACT honoured the registrar of AKU Ongole, with the Best PG Teacher in Chemistry (State Universities)- 2023 award. Padmashri Prof Dr Ganapati D Yadav, National Science Chair of Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi, presented the award to Haribabu in the presence of Dr Nilam V Desai, director of Space Application Centre- Indian Space Research Organization (SAC-ISRO). Prof Haribabu thanked the ACT and the advisory and organizing committees of NCCT 2023 for the award.