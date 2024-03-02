Ongole: Inter exams commence

Ongole : The Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar announced that elaborate arrangements were made for the ongoing intermediate examinations in the district.

He visited the Narayana Junior College here on Friday, and inspected the examination halls, CCTV control room and ordered the chief superintendent to make sure no error occurred in the conduct of the examinations. Speaking to the press, collector said that the intermediate exams will be conducted from 09.00 am to 12.00 noon up to March 27, in the 69 exam centres. He said that a total of 44733 students including 21570 first year and 23163 second year students are attending the exams. He said that they are allowing the students to the exam only after thorough checking and frisking, and closed all photocopy centres in the vicinity of the exam centres. He said that the district administration will be on alert, and take support of police for bandobust.