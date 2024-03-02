Live
- Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Suspect Enjoyed Meal Before Planting Bomb
- Business rivalry angle also being probed in B’luru cafe blast case: K’taka Home Min
- Five-time World Champion Pramod Bhagat receives a hero’s welcome at home
- 'Gambhir isn't in fray of getting ticket for Lok Sabha elections', social media's brutal attack on ex-opener
- Cricket Australia CEO Hockley denies reports of ignoring study on saving Test cricket
- Mahagathbandhan has fallen like a house of cards: Giriraj Singh
- Tackling phobias to anxiety: Experts reveal 5 health benefits of VR headsets
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah visits cafe blast victims in hospital, blames NIA, IB for intel failure
- Chef VH Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef - Platform 65
- Khammam: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launches zero power billing
Just In
Ongole: Inter exams commence
The Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar announced that elaborate arrangements were made for the ongoing intermediate examinations in the district.
Ongole : The Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar announced that elaborate arrangements were made for the ongoing intermediate examinations in the district.
He visited the Narayana Junior College here on Friday, and inspected the examination halls, CCTV control room and ordered the chief superintendent to make sure no error occurred in the conduct of the examinations. Speaking to the press, collector said that the intermediate exams will be conducted from 09.00 am to 12.00 noon up to March 27, in the 69 exam centres. He said that a total of 44733 students including 21570 first year and 23163 second year students are attending the exams. He said that they are allowing the students to the exam only after thorough checking and frisking, and closed all photocopy centres in the vicinity of the exam centres. He said that the district administration will be on alert, and take support of police for bandobust.