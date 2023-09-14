Ongole: ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ to resolve regional issues locally

Live
Just In
Ongole : Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that they are making efforts to address regional issues locally, through Jaganannaku Chebudam programme. He said the district administration goes to ground-level and resolves the public issues.
The Collector along with Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu and Joint Collector K Srinivasulu participated in Jaganannaku Chebudam in Giddalur on Wednesday and received urges and complaints from the public. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dinesh Kumar said that people are coming to district headquarters for the resolution of their problems.
To bring a change in the situation, the Collector said that they are organising grievance programme in every mandal in the name of Jaganannaku Chebudam. He said that they received 408 urges in the programme and ordered the officials to resolve them reasonably and speedily. He warned that stringent action will be taken against the negligent officials.
MLA Anna Rambabu thanked the Collector for selecting Giddalur mandal in the western region of the district for conducting grievance programme. He said that the public believe that their issue will be definitely resolved if it is brought to the notice of the Collector and asked the officials to resolve their problems to the satisfaction of the petitioners.
Special Deputy Collector Rama Subbiah, MPDO Hemalatha, tahsildar Sitaramaiah, and officials from various departments also participated in the programme.