Ongole: Stone laid for International Delhi Public School

Ongole: The management of International Delhi Public School (IDPS) laid foundation stone for a new branch at Akshara Capital City of Dhruti Developers, amidst the chanting of mantras by the Vedic scholars at Medarametla on Sunday.

Dhruti Developers chairman Gabbeta Manikumar, directors Purimetla Lakshmi Ramesh, Mankala Ramesh, Gande Sudhakar, Ippa Srinivas, Koya Ankarao and Regula Srinivas, GM of International Delhi Public School in Andhra Pradesh Ch A Ramaraju, other directors and management members along with their family members participated in the groundbreaking ceremony and foundation stone laying for the school.

Speaking on the occasion, Manikumar said that they are constructing the IDPS Medarametla on 8.5 acres with a built-up area of 1.50 lakh square feet. He said that the educational institution, which has a reputation for holistic education to the students, will boost the development activity in Medarametla and surrounding locations.

PL Ramesh said that the IDPS Medarametla will be equipped with five-star facilities and will start admissions from the next academic year. He said that the schools will have all the amenities like a cricket ground, running track, football ground, swimming pool, horse riding, golf course, badminton court, etc. He wished that the branch would dominate the other branches of IDPS in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Ramaraju informed that IDPS branch at Medarametla will be the 19th one in the State and 327th in the country. He said they will start with 600 students from 2024-25 and will limit it to 1,000 pupils per batch in the later years.