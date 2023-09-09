Ongole: Sumati appointed as president of AP Masters Athletics Assn

Ongole: Arikatla Sumati was appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Masters Athletics Association, at the general body meeting of the Masters Athletics Federation of India, held in Bengaluru on September 6 and 7.

Sumati was born into a simple farmer family and has been involved in many social service activities, including distribution of free bicycles, sewing machines and laptops to poor students every year with the help and support of her husband, Arikatla Srinivasa Rao.

MAFI secretary D David Premnath and Andhra Pradesh Association secretary Saikam Ram Prasad issued orders of the appointment of Sumati at the national general body meeting.

Responding to her appointment, Sumati said that she would do her best to develop sports in the State through the Masters Athletics Association. She also expressed her gratitude to national secretary David Premnath, State secretary Saikam Ram Prasad and State treasurer Padarti Shiva Shankar Rao for their confidence in her.