Ongole: Theppotsavam, Paruveta Utsavam held

Ongole : Hundreds of devotees took part in the Paruveta Utsavam, and Theppotsavam. More than 100-year-old tradition held in Ongole town concluded the Sankranti festival on Tuesday evening.

The presiding deities from various temples in the town joined together to hunt the evil forces, as part of the Paruveta Utsavam. Priests decorated the deities and took them out of the temples on their servants’ vehicles, through the streets of the town, and gathered at Gaddalagunta Palem.

TDP state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Jana Sena Party Prakasam district president Shaik Reyaz and other leaders participated in the Paruveta Utsavam and prayed to the God for abundant health and wealth to the public. Cultural programmes organised at Gaddalagunta Palem as part of the Utsavam. The Sri Chennakesava Swamy, Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy Teppotsavam was held in the Rangarayudu Cheruvu at Gandhi Park. The Mayor of Ongole Gangada Sujatha, YSRCP youth leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy attended the Theppotsavam along with the local leaders while hundreds of devotees joined them at the Gandhi Park.