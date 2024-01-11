Ongole: Workshop for engineering students organised

Ongole : Prakasam engineering college, Kandukur organised a workshop for the third-year students of ECE and EEE courses under the auspices of De-Code Soft Solutions Private Limited at the college campus.

Addressing the students, Micron company software engineer Sandeep said if the students master VLSI course there is a scope to get jobs with good packages in the companies like TCS, Infosys etc. He suggested the students develop the skills to get better placements. Dattatreya, the organiser of the workshop said that if the students review the skills learned in the last week for 30 minutes a day, they can easily face any company interview and qualify for the job.

Dr K Vijaya Srinivas, technical director of Prakasam Engineering College said the objective of engineering college is to train the students to get the best jobs with good packages in reputed organisations.