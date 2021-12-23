Oommen Chandy tells Congress cadre to highlight failures of Central, State govts

Vijayawada: All India Congress Committee secretary and in-charge of the Andhra Pradesh Congress affairs Oommen Chandy exhorted the party workers to highlight the failures of the Central and the state governments and create awareness among people who are already vexed with the policies of both the governments. He dwelt at length on the future programmes of the Congress to rejuvenate the party in the state.



Chandy participated in the executive committee meeting of the AP Congress Committee (APCC) at the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Congress leaders Meyyappan, Christopher, AICC secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju, APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath, Congress Working Committee special invitee Dr Chinta Mohan, organisational secretary Rajiv Ratan, Sunkara Padmasri, Shaik Mastan Vali and other leaders participated in the meeting.

Earlier, the executive committee paid tributes to the former chief minister and former Tamil Nadu Governor Konijeti Rosaiah.

A number of Congress leaders from all districts in the state attended the meeting. The meeting extensively discussed the recently held Jan Jagaran Abhiyan, membership drive and Save Andhra Pradesh Padayatra.