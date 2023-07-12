Pawan should tender apology to volunteers: Roja

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the remarks of Pawan Kalyan on village/ward secretariat volunteers, Minister for Tourism R K Roja alleged that that fearing defeat TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was instigating Pawan Kalyan to make such comments.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP State office here on Tuesday, the Minister questioned whether Pawan knows about the difference between missing cases and human trafficking.

She said the Jana Sena Party chief who cannot win as a ward member was making baseless allegations against volunteers. She said while the Central government and several State governments were praising the decentralisation of administration through village and ward secretariats, Chandrababu Naidu made remarks on volunteers system in the past and now Pawan Kalyan has been making same remarks on volunteers.

She said while both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan took shelter in the neighbouring State during the Covid pandemic, the volunteers rendered good services to save the lives of people.

The Minister said that though Telangana State stands in the sixth place in women missing cases, Pawan did not dare to make comments against KCR or Telangana State.

She also criticised Pawan for his failure to raise his voice against the call money and sex racket during Naidu’s regime. She challenged the JSP president to contest against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing State Assembly elections.

She pointed out that Jagan became Chief Minister at the age of 46 while Pawan Kalyan failed to become even an MLA at the age of 51. She said Pawan Kalyan should tender apology to volunteers for his comments on volunteers.