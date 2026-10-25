PB Siddhartha College signs MoU with Tech In

Vijayawada: PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Vijayawada, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech In Process Private Limited to enhance students’ employability, technical skills and industry exposure.

The MoU was signed on Saturday by Tech In Managing Director Gubbala Srinivasa Rao and College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh.

The collaboration aims to bridge gap between academic learning and industry needs through practical training, internships, academic and industry projects, resume preparation, workshops, faculty development programmes and career guidance.