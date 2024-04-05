People are angry at Naidu over pensions: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu who is responsible for delay in distribution of pensions is now claiming that the government can distribute pensions through 1.6 lakh village and ward secretariat staff. He expressed surprise that the TDP on one side alleged lakh of employment in the state and on the other is now asking the government to distribute pensions through more than one lakh secretariat staff.

Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu brought pressure on Election Commission to remove volunteers from their duties of pension distribution and now started misleading campaign that the pensions were delayed due to lack of funds. He claimed that as a result of Chandrababu’s actions, pensioners are facing the same hardships they once went through during Janmabhoomi committees under the TDP rule.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state government used to complete 80 per cent of pensions distribution on the first day of every month through volunteers.

Due to lack of volunteers now it is able to complete 60 per cent of distribution at the end of second day. “People are angry over the actions of TDP and Chandrababu Naidu and fearing what will be their fate if TDP comes to power,” he said.

Referring to transfer of officials, the YSRCP leader alleged that TDP chief has been trying to demoralise the officials through filing complaints against them to the Election Commission.

He said since the TDP entered into a tie-up with BJP, Chandrababu brought pressure on ECI for the transfer of some officials.