People urged to hoist National Flag at home

Eluru: Collector K Vetri Selvi along with joint collector P Dhatri Reddy administered the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ pledge at a programme organised under the joint auspices of the Sports and Tourism Departments at indoor stadium here on Tuesday.
After that, a rally was started from the indoor stadium to the fire station.
Collector Vetri Selvi has called upon everyone to hoist the national flag at their homes as a symbol of national unity and integrity.
Everyone should be dedicated to the development of the country with the spirit of those martyrs. They should always remember to hoist the national flag at their homes to reflect the patriotism.
As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, cycle and bike rallies are being organised to promote the sense of national unity.
The students enthusiastically participated in this rally holding a 125 feet long national flag. As many as 800 students of Kasturba Girls’ High School, St Theresa’s College and youth participated in the rally.