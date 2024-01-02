Picking a candidate a challenge to parties

Vijayawada: Selection of candidates for the Assembly elections in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency has become a challenging task for the political parties as this constituency has Muslims, Arya Vysya, BC, SC, north Indian voters and Nagaralu communities who play deciding role in the elections. This seat is also well known for communal harmony and co-existence of peaceful living in the densely populated area.

Vijayawada West constituency is the only constituency in the entire erstwhile Krishna district and the present NTR district where caste and religion play most important role in selection of the the candidates.

Sitting MLA Velampalli Srinivas was elected twice from Vijayawada West constituency in 2009 and 2019. He was elected on behalf of PRP in 2009 and later the party was merged with the Congress. Srinivas belongs to Arya Vysya community. As of now, he is unlikely to be given ticket this time in this constituency.

In 2004, Jaleel Khan was elected from West from YSRCP and later defected to TDP. This time Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh, who belongs to Nagaralu community, is a strong contender from here.

TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna wants a BC candidate to be fielded from the TDP in West constituency. TDP leader Nagul Meera, who belongs Dudekula Muslim, a BC caste, is another aspirant for the ticket. He earlier contested from West from TDP but could not win.

Pothina Mahesh, who lost to Srinivas in 2019, is a strong critic of YSRCP MLA Srinivas. In the last elections, the YSRCP got 38 per cent votes, TDP secured 33 per cent and Jana Sena got 15 per cent votes. If TDP and Jana Sena join hands, there is a possibility of winning the elections.

Leaders of Muslims, Kshatriya, Arya Vysya and Nagaralu won most of the times in more than six decades of history. The YSRCP seems to be planning to field a Muslim candidate in the 2024 elections. Speculation is rife that a Muslim candidate, who owns educational institutions, is likely to get ticket from YSRCP.

So far, the TDP and Jana Sena are yet to decide as to which party would contest the seat. Muslim MLAs Shaik Nazar Vali of CPI, Jaleel Khan of Congress, MK Baig and Shaik Asif Pasha of Congress were elected from West constituency. Jaleel Khan defected to the TDP after winning the elections.

Nagaralu community leaders Tammina Poturaju of CPI, Marupilla Chitti of Congress, Pothina Chinna of Congress and Kakarlapudi Subbaraju of Kshatriya community (CPI), were also elected from West in the past.

Former MLA Jaleel Khan is insisting that Muslim candidate should be fielded from West constituency. So far, the YSRCP has not made any official announcement about the selection of candidate. TDP leaders like Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera are insisting that TDP should contest the elections. It is expected that a keen contest will take place between YSRCP and TDP and Jana Sena combine in the ensuing 2024 elections.

Jana Sena Party leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh has been very active for many years in Jana Sena party and strong critic of YSRCP government and the sitting MLA Velampalli Srinivas.

If the YSRCP chooses non-Muslim candidate there is a possibility of non-cooperation from Muslims. Because, Vijayawada West segment is the only constituency in erstwhile Krishna district where the mainstream political parties field Muslim candidates.