Players from Krishna selected for Asian Championship

Vijayawada(NTR District): Gogulamudi Vijay Kumar, Ponnada Haneeth Nag and Mallavarapu Siva Anjaneyulu from Krishna district have been selected for the 1st Asian Shooting Ball Championship that will be held in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh from February 1 to 2. All the three players performed well in 41st Shooting Ball Senior National Championship held at Jaipur in Rajasthan from December 22 to 27.

They represented the Andhra Pradesh seniors' team and were selected for the Indian team. Based on their outstanding performance, the Shooting Ball Federation of India selected these three players for the Indian team. These three players will represent India Men's team in the Asian Championship.

In this connection, Krishna District Shooting Ball Association president A Rajasekhar, vice-president Venkata Rao, legal advisor K Stalin and others felicitated Vijay Kumar, Haneeth Nag and Siva Anjaneyulu at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.