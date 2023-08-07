Polls to be held for 66 sarpanches, 1,064 ward members on Aug 19

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission issued notification for the conduct of elections to fill up the vacancies of 66 sarpanches and 1,064 ward members in 1,033 gram panchayats in the State here on Sunday.

As per the election schedule, the poll will be conducted on August 19. Following this election notification, election officers concerned will issue an election notice on August 8 and the nominations can be filed between 10.30 am and 5 pm.

The last day of receipt of nominations is August 10 up to 5 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on August 11 from 8 am onwards, appeal against the rejection of nominations before the Appellate Authority (Concerned RDOs) on August 12 (up to 5 pm) and disposal of Appeals by the Appellate Authority on August 13.

Subsequently, the last day for withdrawal of nominations is on August 14 (up to 3 pm), and publication of the final list of contesting candidates after 3 pm on the same day. Wherever necessary, the polling will be held on August 19, from 7 am to 1 pm and the counting will be held on August 19 from 2 pm onwards and the declaration of results will be soon after the completion of counting.

If necessary, re-polling will be conducted on August 20. According to the State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney, these vacancies have arisen due to the death or resignation of the elected representatives. As per the election notification, the Upa-Sarpanch election would be conducted on August 19 soon after the declaration of the results, she said.

She called upon the registered voters in the respective gram panchayats to participate in these elections. She said that in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 243K of the Constitution of India and Sections 13, 14, 200 and 201 of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, elections would be conducted.

In view of the conduct of the pancahayat polls, State Election Commission secretary KRBHN Chakravarthi said that the model code of conduct for gram panchayats will come into force with effect from August 6 with the issuance of the election notification. As per the provisions of the model code of conduct issued by the APSEC, it shall be applicable for the entire area of the gram panchayats concerned, he added.