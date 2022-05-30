Post Mahanadu's grand success, TDP plans to launch padayatra

Vijayawada: With the grand success of Mahanadu, now the TDP high command is said to be planning to take out a Padayatra to reach people in a better way to highlight the failures and anti-people policies of YSR Congress government.

According to party sources, the Padayatra is likely to start in August or October. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also gave a hint on the Padayatra during his interaction with the media on the first day of Mahanadu while answering a query.

Meanwhile the overwhelming response to Mahanadu also seems to have pushed the TDP leadership to implement some programmes or other to maintain same tempo among cadre until the elections.

In addition, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu announced that youth will be given priority in the coming elections and 40 per cent of seats will be allotted to youth. This assurance also helps to attract youth in a big way to the proposed Padayatra and make it a big success.