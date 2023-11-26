Poverty down to 5% from 12% under Jagan: YSRCP

Vijayawada: Ruling YSRCP continued its outreach journey, emphasising social welfare, development and inclusive governance through the Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra campaign.

On its 21st day, the yatra yatras were held in Pendurthi constituency in Anakapalli district (North Zone) and Tuni constituency in Kakinada district (South Zone) with thousands of people attending the programmes.

Addressing the gathering at Pendurthi, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu highlighted the transformation of government schools under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership. “The Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme was introduced by the YSRCP government to revamp the government schools on par with the corporate schools. The introduction of modern facilities and teaching methods has completely transformed the fate of AP government schools,” he said.

Thanking CM for making Visakhapatnam executive capital, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said the decision has attracted global companies to invest in the Uttarandhra (north Andhra) region. This move is expected to pave the way for substantial growth across diverse sectors, contributing to the overall development and civilisation of the region in the future.

Later, MP Nandigama Suresh drew a parallel between TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s rule and Jagan’s administration stating that while Naidu ignored the welfare of the people, resulting in poverty rate zooming to 12 per cent, under Jagan’s rule the poverty rate has come down to five per cent due to pro-poor policies.

In Tuni, minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna lauded Jagan Mohan Reddy for successfully implementing the Amma Vodi scheme, effectively eradicating child labour in the state. Minister Seediri Appalaraju said the YSRCP government spent a substantial amount and built ward and village secretariats, taking the governance to the doorsteps of the households and revolutionised the education system with reforms in the education sector.