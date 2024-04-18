Live
Pulivendula: Sharmila to file papers on April 20
Pulivendula (YSR district) : PCC media committee Chairman Narreddy Tulasi Reddy said APCC president Y S Sharmila Reddy will file nomination as Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency candidate on April 20.
He said that the Kadapa Parliament seat has been a stronghold of the Congress Party, and it was the late YSR's wish to see Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister. To honour YSR's vision, the Congress aims to come to power at the Centre and win Kadapa.
He expressed concern over the current state of Pulivendula, saying that the area has become a den for antisocial elements, with deteriorating condition of roads and inadequate welfare measures.
Tulasi Reddy expressed for revival of Indiramma's governance and called for a Congress victory to achieve this. He condemned the YSRCP's collusion with the BJP and stated that it is time for a change in the state.