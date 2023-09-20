Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: As part of providing enhanced passenger services and novel experience to the rail users, the South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division has conceptualised an innovative idea by starting a Coach Restaurant in the East Entrance Circulating area of VijayawadaRailway Station. Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR and Shiv Kishanji Agarwal, Chairman, Haldirams inaugurated the Rail coach restaurant near Vijayawada Railway station on Tuesday.

Under the non-fare revenue initiative, Indian Railways is refurbishing its old railway coaches, by turning them into beautiful concept restaurants making them an attraction for travellers. In similar endeavour, Vijayawada Division authorities have modified one sleeper coach on rails set up at circulating area of the station with full AC provision and modified interiors to suit the dining requirements.



This is the second of its kind over the Vijayawada Division jurisdiction. In August, 2023, the first Rail Coach restaurant was opened at Rajahmundry railway station premises. Rail commuters and the general public will now have a unique and pleasant dining experience at this restaurant.

These services shall be offered round the clock for the convenience of travelling public. Speaking on the occasion Vavilapalli Rambabu, Sr DCM, Vijayawada said that this innovative idea was conceptualised by Vijayawada Division to provide premium experience to Rail commuters by utilising old aged unserviceable coach and this coach is redesigned to the needs of Coach Restaurant by granting license to the entrepreneurs.

This restaurant not only provides hygienic and quality food to Rail commuters 24X7 but also generates revenue on large scale to the Division. Sr DCM also thanked the Mechanical Engineering and other departments who were instrumental in setting up the rail coach restaurant.