Rajamahendravaram: Call to bring Congress back to power

Congress State general secretaries Mulla Madhava Rao, Akula Bhagya Surya Lakshmi, city president Balepalli Muralidhar being felicitated by the party workers and leaders in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram : Pradesh Congress Committee leaders assured to strengthen the Congress Party. Mulla Madhava Rao and Akula Bhagya Surya Lakshmi were recently appointed as PCC General Secretaries. Balepalli Muralidhar was appointed as City Congress president for the second time. Party workers and leaders felicitated the newly appointed members at a function held on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Balepalli Muralidhar called on the activists to work hard to bring Congress back to power in 2024 general elections. Leaders said only Congress can provide a secure governance.

PCC member Chintada Venkateswara Rao, official spokesperson Kovvuri Srinivas, senior leaders Chamarthi Leelavathi, Vijayalakshmi, Bathina Chandra Rao, Balaji Sharma, Ali, Raju, Builder Bobby and others were present.

