Live
- Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 9, 2023
- Nitish apologises for birth control remarks after backlash
- India’s economy will be in top 3 in my 3rd term: Modi
- Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun
- Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Why Pak will back SL today
- Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao
- Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held
- Schools In Delhi Requested For Early Winter Break
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Call to bring Congress back to power
Pradesh Congress Committee leaders assured to strengthen the Congress Party.
Rajamahendravaram : Pradesh Congress Committee leaders assured to strengthen the Congress Party. Mulla Madhava Rao and Akula Bhagya Surya Lakshmi were recently appointed as PCC General Secretaries. Balepalli Muralidhar was appointed as City Congress president for the second time. Party workers and leaders felicitated the newly appointed members at a function held on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Balepalli Muralidhar called on the activists to work hard to bring Congress back to power in 2024 general elections. Leaders said only Congress can provide a secure governance.
PCC member Chintada Venkateswara Rao, official spokesperson Kovvuri Srinivas, senior leaders Chamarthi Leelavathi, Vijayalakshmi, Bathina Chandra Rao, Balaji Sharma, Ali, Raju, Builder Bobby and others were present.