Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector N Tej Bharat reviews performance of survey department

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district joint collector N Tej Bharat instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to complete the re-survey works on time.

He reviewed the performance of survey department at his chamber here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 14 drones used for re-survey work in the district have been under repair and 10 drones need to speed up the work.

Boundary stones have been sent in 10 villages and an action plan should be prepared at the field-level to install them, he said.

Stone installation has been completed in 25 villages. He said that the works can be completed by January 15 in the remaining 33 villages.

He said that petitions related to the survey department, which were submitted in Jaganannaku Chebudam should be resolved quickly.

Collector reviewed the progress of the 46 villages where the fourth phase of ground truthing is going on. Assistant Director of Survey Department M Jyothi, Division and Mandal Surveyors were present.