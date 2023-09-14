Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh flays YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘dictatorial tendencies’

Rajamahendravaram : TDP leaders from various districts met their national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. After the arrest of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh stayed in Rajahmundry and monitored party activities and He reviewed the activities undertaken by the party in protest against Naidu’s arrest.

Lokesh noted that not allowing protest programmes even at Dharna Chowk reflects Jagan’s dictatorial tendencies. ‘Nowhere in the country protesters on hunger strike were charged with attempt to murder and sent to

remand as was done in AP,’ he stated and added that these actions show the government’s weakness and Jagan’s fear. People are not accepting the arrest of Naidu, he said.

Former Ministers Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Kala Venkata Rao, Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, MP Kanakamedala Ravindra, along with MLAs, MLCs and former public representatives were among those, who met Lokesh.

Meanwhile, a relay hunger strike camp was held in Nidadavole constituency on Wednesday in protest against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. The agitation was led by Boorugpalli Sesha Rao, in-charge of Nidadavolu TDP at Peravali Junction.

District party president KS Jawahar said that the government sending Naidu to jail is nothing but conspiracy. CID officials saying that they would collect evidence after the arrest is nothing but bankruptcy of the government, he criticised.

A relay hunger strike camp by TDP ranks was held on Tilak Road in Rajahmundry with the slogan ‘Babu tho Nenu’. State general secretary Ganni Krishna, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, executive secretaries Adireddy Srinivas and Erra Venu Gopala Rayudu, secretary Kasi Naveen Kumar, Varre Srinivas, Chilla Jagadeeswari, and others spoke.

TDP leaders were angry that Jagan, who robbed thousands of crores of public money and spent time in jail, was trying to trap Opposition leaders in fake cases. Such illegal cases cannot scare the TDP, they said. They termed the police crackdown on protesting TDP leaders as inhuman.