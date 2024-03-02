Rajamahendravaram: ‘Rajahmundry Siddham’ meeting on March 4

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry MP and City Constituency YSRCP Coordinator Margani Bharat Ram said that an election Shankharava Sabha, ‘Rajahmundry Siddham’ will be held at Subrahmanya Maidan here at 3 pm on March 4. A meeting of in-charges and key leaders of 42 wards under the city constituency was held at Margani Estates on Friday.

RUDA Chairman Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao and Rajahmundry City Party Observer Ravipati Ramachandra Rao attended the meeting.

MP Bharat said that all the party ranks should make the programme a success. Former ministers Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, and MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi will attend the meeting, he said.

He said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the credit of depositing Rs 3 lakh crore through DBT in the accounts of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in these five years of assuming power. He said that in the past, no government and no CM cared for the welfare and development of the poor. TDP government gave priority to filling their coffers, they did not care for the people, he alleged.

Will the TDP leaders ask for votes by mentioning what they had developed during their rule, he questioned.Rajahmundry city president Adapa Srihari, party leaders Ajjarapu Vasu, Marthi Lakshmi, Polu Vijayalakshmi, Sankila Bhavani Priya, and others were present.