Rajamahendravaram: Sandeep Sharma performs Avadhānam

Tata Sandeep Sharma performing Avadhānaṃ on Wednesday

‘Maha Mahopadhyaya’ awardee Vishwanatha Gopalakrishna said that young Awadhaani Tata Sandeep Sharma, who excels in both science and Avadhānam is exemplary.

Sharma conducted Avadhānam as part of the Saraswata Margashirsha programme at Dharmanchara Hall here on Wednesday.

Gopalakrishna presided over the meeting and explained the similarity between Avadhānam and Advaita.

Dr Dhulipala Mahadeva Mani acted as the coordinator of the Avadhānam and called upon the students to understand the technology involved in the traditional education.

Prof G Sudhakar, registrar of Nannaya University said that Avadhānan means concentration. He congratulated Sharma who has done more than 60 Avadhanas.

Actors K Sujatha Devi (Nishiddhakshari), S Veerayasharma (Samasya), K Sathya Sirisha (Dattapadi), K Chandipriya (Varnana), Nujila Srinivas (Vystakshari), NLD Bhavani (Ghantavadhanam), Dr Talari Vasu (Aprastuta Prasangam), Dr Dhulipala Annapurna, Dr Maheshwari, Tata Vara Prasad, Vijayalakshmi, Jora Sharma, VV Subrahmanyam, Duvvuri Mallikarjuna Rao and B Veeraju were present.

