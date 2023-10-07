Rajamahendravaram: Tamil Nadu horticulture staff visits Kadiyam Nurseries

Rajamahendravaram : A team of 50 employees of Tamil Nadu government’s Horticulture department visited Kadiyam Nurseries of East Godavari district on Friday. As part of this, they visited Sri Satyadeva Nursery and studied various subjects.

Nursery manager Pulla Rajasekhar briefed them about V grafting, layering rugs, and import and export matters related to nursery planting. Horticulture staff enquired about many things related to the management of nurseries with interest.

TN Horticulture department Assistant Directors D Udaya Kumar and K Elavarasan said that Kadiyam Nurseries are excellent and their management is exemplary for the country.