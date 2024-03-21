Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: World Sparrow Day observed
- 1. People are urged to take responsibility to protect sparrows
- 2. Awareness programme was also organised by Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society to clear misconceptions about snakes
Rajamahendravaram : Forest officials here on Wednesday organised ‘World Sparrow Day’ at AP State Forest Academy (APSFA). A meeting was also conducted to discuss the importance of sparrows, their contribution to environment, and the reasons for their declining numbers.
Speakers emphasised that the conservation of sparrows is an urgent need and the presence of sparrows is very important for the health of the environment. Awareness programme was also organised under the auspices of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society to clear misconceptions about snakes.
Speaking on the occasion, AP State Forest Academy Director G Krishna Priya said that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect sparrows and explained that the number of sparrows is decreasing due to habitat loss, pollution, and environmental destruction.
She called upon people to take collective responsibility and take appropriate measures to protect the habitat of sparrows and ensure their survival.