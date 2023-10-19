Rajamahendravaram: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy troubling Chandra Babu Naidu, alleges Harsha Kumar

Rajamahendravaram : Former MP and Congress leader GV Harsha Kumar has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy are troubling former CM and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is on remand in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said it is undemocratic that Jagan and Sajjala are monitoring this case every minute, pressurising the jail authorities and putting Naidu in trouble. He expressed concern over the health condition of Naidu. He advised jail authorities to shift Chandrababu Naidu to the hospital for better treatment. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should abandon the vendetta politics, he suggested.

The former MP said that it is painful that there are more than 20 days of arguments on the technical point of applicability of Section 17A in the Supreme Court. He said that in ACB cases, the accused usually gets bail within four weeks, adding that here the intention was to harass Naidu.

Harsha Kumar accused Jagan of looting the State’s natural resources. He alleged that Jagan had prepared ground for the transfer of 6,000 acres including assigned lands along the coast to a shell company in Razole. Harsha Kumar reminded that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had inspected this area last month. He explained that a Shell Company has applied for 6,000 acres in 24.8 square kilometres to develop two wells belonging to ONGC. He stated that the farmers refused to give society lands in Kesanapalli of Razole constituency. He alleged that the government was trying to acquire lands by force.

All this is part of the conspiracy to acquire land for the suitcase company. Farmers and societies in Razole are against giving land. Harsha Kumar warned that if these attempts were not stopped immediately, the movement would be inevitable.