RISE Worldwide steps in to help weavers of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: RISE Worldwide, the lifestyle arm of the Reliance Industries will provide business help to the handloom weavers, said its Retail CEO Anandi Dasaraj while meeting with the APCO chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao and vice-chairman and managing director Padala Arjuna Rao. Senior textile designer Kavita Reddy accompanied Anandi Dasaraj to the meet.



Anandi Dasaraj said that RISE (Reliance Industries Skill Enhancement) centres will be set up by the industrial giant Reliance. She said that RISE Worldwide will set up its stores throughout the country and abroad too where the handloom dress material will be promoted. She said that the handloom weavers will be given necessary training in the most modern designs and to provide necessary skills in weaving the dress material. "The RISE would strive to market the handloom not only from Andhra Pradesh but from all over the country," she added and appealed to the State government for the necessary cooperation.

Senior designer Kavita Reddy said that the Gujarati weavers are producing fibre yarn from the banana stems and the same could be undertaken in Andhra Pradesh also. She suggested that the flowers used on auspicious occasions could be used to prepare natural colours.

APCO chairman Mohan Rao said that the AP weavers would be benefited if the handloom dress material is marketed through Reliance. MD Arjuna Rao said that efforts were on to find export markets for the handloom dress material. APCO general manager K Kanna Babu and others were also present.