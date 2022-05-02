Rs 1,900 crores NREGS dues to be cleared soon says Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj Budi Mutyala Naidu said efforts were on to clear MNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) pending bills of Rs 1,900 crore.

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the officials of finance department to initiate steps for clearance of MNREGS dues. He said steps will be taken to complete the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village secretariats, wellness centres and bulk milk cooling centres by arranging supply of cement.

The Deputy CM said administrative sanction was accorded for Rs 1,073 crore to take up repairs to 9,000 km panchayat raj roads. Tenders will be called soon to start works immediately. He said the Chief Minister directed the officials to release Rs 83 crore to grameen sadak yojana works.

The minister said efforts were on to clear dues to a tune of Rs 800 crore for supply of protected drinking water supply. He said that the state government providing an assistance of Rs 2 lakh for bore wells and power subsidy under YSR Jalakala programme.

Mutyala Naidu said officials were directed to clear the three months wage dues to sanitary workers working under CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) programme.