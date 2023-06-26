RSS fought to reinstate democracy, claims BJP

Ongole: The BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that RSS and ABVP fought to reinstate democracy in the country. He participated as chief guest in the programme observing Black Day, in which the Prakasam BJP felicitated people, who went to jail during National Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975.

Speaking in the programme presided over by PV Sivareddy, the district BJP president, Somu Veerraju explained that Indira Gandhi was unethically elected to the parliament in the election, and her membership was dissolved by the court.

Meanwhile, she took extreme step of imposing an emergency citing invasion from external forces. He said that the RSS and ABVP members also joined the opposition parties against the emergency and fought against the dictatorship of Indira Gandhi. He said that as a member of ABVP, he also wrote slogans on walls, and even failed in a subject as he gave the answer to a question criticising Indira Gandhi.

Veerraju felicitated the senior leaders who went to jail during the emergency, G Jayaramaiah, Kuraganti Srirama Sarma and Mandava Nageswara Rao for their services. He said that the present generation needs to know the oppression by the government during the emergency.

He said that the Janata Party was formed in the jail with the senior leaders from the opposition as members, but later BJP is formed with the same ideologists. He said that Narendra Modi, who also fought against the emergency, is rebuilding the country on the democratic foundations.

The BJP AP Political Feedback Pramukh Lanka Dinakar, state executive member N Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, district official spokesman Seggem Srinivasa Rao, AP Kisan Morcha vice-president PV Krishnareddy, Ongole in-charge Y Yogaiah Yadav and others also participated in the programme.