Ruling party demands voter card-Aadhaar link to curb bogus votes

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders, including former ministers Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Vellampalli Srinivas, MLAs K Anilkumar Yadav, Malladi Vishnu and MLC M Arunkumar met Chief Electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat on Tuesday demanding linking of voter card with Aadhaar to curb bogus voting.

They alleged that bogus votes were included on large scale bogus in voters list during TDP government and the YSCRP complained to Election Commission against this during 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Perni Nani said that 59 lakh people in the state have more than two or three votes with minor changes during 2019 and now 40 lakh bogus votes were present, including 16 lakh people having votes at two or three places.

The former minister said that they appealed to the CEO to link voter card with Aadhaar to prevent duplication of names in voters list. He alleged that the TDP government resorted to bogus voting using Seva Mitra app.

Stating that there was no truth in increase in number of voters, he said that the voters strength stands at 3,98,34,776 during 2019 and the voters number in January 2023 stands at 3,97,96,678. He alleged that the TDP and some sections of media supporting it were resorting to false propaganda on voters list.