Sajjala alleges collection of people’s data by TDP

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy warned the people that the TDP is getting ready to ‘cheat’ them through false publicity.



Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy citing the incidents at Rajampet said that TDP activists were visiting houses and collecting data in the name of Bhavishyattuku Gurantee through an app and asking people to click on the OTP.

He said that they were promising people that they became eligible to get Rs 2.4 lakh and the amount will be credited in their accounts from June 2024. “The TDP cadres are collecting the details of voter card and mobile numbers. They are stealing data in the name of false assurances though the TDP manifesto has not finalised yet,” he alleged.

Stating that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to ask people for vote as he had failed to implement election manifesto after getting elected. He said the practices of TDP men will come under cybercrime and violation of People’s Representation Act as well as violating Election Commission rules.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu team targeted 5 crore people of the state. During Chandrababu government, the TDP tried to garner the votes of opposition parties by collecting data in the name of Seva Mitra app and sent to IT grid through giving access to a private company, he said. He alleged that the TDP government removed 50 lakh votes which are against TDP. However, the YSRCP government made 30 lakh votes valid. He alleged that the TDP is trying to remove votes of some people who are not supporting it and started making complaints to Election Commission.

He said that the TDP has been using some organisations like Citizens for Democracy to file cases in Supreme Court in support of it. A case was filed in Supreme Court against volunters system, he added.