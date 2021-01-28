Schedule for Panchayat polls in Krishna district released

Vijayawada: State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday released the election schedule for Panchayat polls in Krishna district and released the notification. Krishna district collector, Md Imtiaz releasing the schedule called upon the mandal tahsildars, mandal development officers, police officials, division panchayat officials and other officials to get ready for the polls and work in coordination for the successful and peaceful conduct of polls.

Following the schedule for the Vijayawada revenue division panchayat polls. SEC issued notification on January 27. The issue and receipt of nominations by Returning Officers begins on January 29 (Nominations can be filed from 10.30 am to 5 pm). Last date for receipt of nominations January 31 up to 5 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 1 from 8 am onwards and appeal against rejection of nomination before appellate authority February 2 till 5 pm. Disposal of appeals by appellate authority is on February 3 and the last day for the withdrawal of the candidates is on February 4, 2021. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on February 4 after 3 pm. Conduct of polls wherever is necessary on February 9 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. Counting of votes and declaration of the results the same day from 4 pm onwards.

Election of deputy sarpanch will be on February 9 after declaration of results. As the per the Supreme Court judgment of Writ Petition No 437/2020 dated March 18, 2020, Model code of conduct shall be enforced four weeks before the date of polling. The code of conduct comes into force with effect from February 9, 2021.

The Election Commission also issued notification for the panchayat elections in the revenue divisions of Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid. Polling will be held on February 13 in Gudivada revenue division, on February 17 in Machilipatnam and on February 21 in Nuzvid revenue division.