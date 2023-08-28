School of Sports Excellence awards announced

Vijayawada: The School Education Department announced the Kreeda Pratibha Puraskaralu (School of Sports Excellence Awards) for the year 2023-24 at district and State-levels, marking National Sports Day to be held on August 29.

In the memory of hockey wizard Dhyanachand’s birth anniversary, National Sports Day will be observed on August 29.

Commissioner of School Education (CSE) S Suresh Kumar released State and district-level awards here on Sunday.

Sri Kanyaka Parameswari, Vissamsetti Venkataratnam (SKPVV) Hindu High School at one town in Vijayawada got the School of Sports Excellence Award for the year 2023-24. SKPVV Hindu High School won overall 34 medals and 130 students participated in different sports disciplines and scored 636 points.

Municipal Corporation (Main) School, Kadapa with 594 points stood in second place and AMG High School, Chilakaluripet, Palnadu district got third place with 496 points.

Based on the performance of students in 2022-23 academic year, the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) proposed these awards to the School Education Department.

At the request of SGFI Andhra Pradesh Secretary G Bhanu Murty Raju, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar accepted to give State-level first, second and third School of Sports Excellence Awards to three schools.

At district level, five awards will be presented in each district on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29.

To give more encouragement to schools and students to promote sports and games to participate, the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) conducting tournaments at district and State-levels.

On the guidance of SGFI, the Andhra Pradesh Unit is conducting School Games and district and state championships every year as per the direction of the School Education Department.

According to the SGFI, AP Secretary G Bhanu Murthy Raju a total of130 School of Sports Excellence Awards (Kreeda Prathibha Awards) will be presented on August 29. For that, School Education Department Commissioner Suresh Kumar directed all District Educational Officers (DEO) to conduct ‘National Sports Day’ on August 29, he said.

After receiving applications from schools and after the completion of scrutiny, the education department has selected top five schools in each district across the State, he said. As many as 130 School of Sports Excellence Awards would be presented, he added.

Bhanu Murthy Raju further stated that the district Collectors will present these awards at district level, and for the first time, State-level awards will be given to encourage the sports and games in the State, he added.