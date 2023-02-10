SCR leads in digital purchase of unreserved tickets

Vijayawada: Digital measures are being implemented across South Central Railway, especially the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), have witnessed increasing patronage from rail passengers. The Zone has introduced UTS app as well as Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) which provide an option to the rail passengers to purchase unreserved tickets through digital modes.

While UTS app gives the option of purchasing the unreserved tickets through the convenience of their smart phones and without standing in queues at the stations, the passengers can buy tickets at the ATVMs installed at the station through their smart card and other payment options.

During the current financial year, 37 per cent of the total unreserved passengers in SCR have bought their tickets either through UTS app or ATVMs during April 2022–January 2023. This is the highest across all Zones on Indian Railways in terms of percentage of passengers purchasing unreserved tickets through UTS app and ATVMs.

In the current financial year, nearly 5 lakh passengers have bought unreserved tickets on a daily basis. Out of this, more than 1.85 lakh passengers (around 37 percent) have purchased their unreserved tickets either through UTS app or ATVMs at the stations. In terms of revenue, tickets purchased through these two mediums have contributed approximately 26 per cent of the revenue (Rs 91.6 lakh) out of the total revenue of Rs 3.49 crore).

General Manager of the South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain stated that the Zone has proactively been promoting adoption of digital measures so as to provide enhanced convenience to rail passengers.

He appealed to the rail passengers to adopt these digital initiatives which will not only save their time but also provide them an easy and convenient purchase option for their travel. Both UTS App as well as ATVMs can be used not only for purchasing unreserved tickets, but also for purchasing platform tickets as well as season tickets.