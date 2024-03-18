Sharmila flays Modi for making ‘baseless charges’ against Congress

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he made baseless allegations against the Congress party during the public meeting near Chilakaluripet on Sunday.

Sharmila came down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for supporting the ‘corrupt’ YSRCP rule in the State for the last five years. She said the Centre had allowed the YSRCP government to take loans and impose its ‘anarchic’ rule in Andhra Pradesh.

She said the BJP failed to take measures to prevent the YSRCP regime from committing atrocities. She said the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP “shamelessly” extended support to the BJP to pass all Bills in Parliament and issued Rajya Sabha membership to the friends of industrialists Ambani and Adani.

Sharmila said there is strong bond between the BJP and YSRCP. Sharmila recalled that the then Congress government at the Centre had made several assurances to the people of Andhra Pradesh in the AP Reorganisation Act, but after coming to power in 2014, the BJP had ignored them.

She alleged the PM Modi made baseless remarks on Congress party to cover up his failures on fulfilling the assurances given to AP under the Reorganisation Act.