Short movie Navaratnalu wins first prize in State-level contest

Vijayawada: 'Jayaho Jana Nayaka' a short film made by Vari Nagaraju of Vijayawada secured first prize in the competition conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, Theatre Development Corporation, informed T Vijaychandar, chairman of the corporation here on Thursday.

The film 'Navaratnalu' made by SBS Srinivas of East Godavari and 'Jagananna Navaratnalu' by Sivasri of Visakhapatnam shared the second prize.

'Mallee Puttanu' by TS Lakshminarayana Murthy of Kakinada and 'RajannaRajyamlo O Sita Katha' by T Venugopalakrishna of Bhimadole in West Godavari and 'PedalandarikiIllu' by ChundruSundara Rama Sarma of Guntur shared the third prize.

The cash awards and mementos to the winners in the short film competition were handed over by Vijaychandar and managing director of corporation T Vijay Kumar Reddy at the corporation office here.

Addressing the gathering, Vijaychandar congratulated the winners and said that the corporation would soon conduct short film competitions for women also. "The state government is encouraging the film and television shooting in the state in all aspects," he said and recalled that with the decline in the Covid cases in the State, permissions are being given to the film shooting in the State. He also said that film shooting would be allowed free of cost at all the government locations and permissions for shooting could be obtained online by applying on the website.

Vijaychandar said that the film crew would be given 20 per cent discount if they stay at tourism resorts for shooting. The State government had waived power charges for three months to the movie houses in the State.

He said that the GST paid by the low-budget film producers who shoot in the State would be reimbursed and the best low-budget film would be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh.

Corporation's Managing Director Vijay Kumar Reddy said that the government is encouraging film producers, movie house owners and artistes as part of the promotion of film and TV and theatre in the State. Particularly, the government has announced several incentives for the low-budget film makers. He said that they have received 35 short films for the competition and the first prize carried Rs one lakh in cash while the second prize and third prizes carried Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.