  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Sidda Sudheer takes oath as TTD Board member

TTD Board Member Sidda Sudheer Kumar and his family members receiving vedasirvachanam after he took oath at the shrine in Tirumala on Wednesday.
x

TTD Board Member Sidda Sudheer Kumar and his family members receiving vedasirvachanam after he took oath at the shrine in Tirumala on Wednesday.

Highlights

Ongole: Noted businessman and philanthropist from Ongole Sidda Sudheer Kumar took oath as a member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board in...

Ongole: Noted businessman and philanthropist from Ongole Sidda Sudheer Kumar took oath as a member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board in front of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Garudalwar Sannidhi in the shrine at Tirumala on Wednesday. The TTD officials offered a traditional welcome to the Sidda family members at the Maha Dwaram and offered darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, and Vakulamatha, Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Sri Bhashyakarla Sannidhi and Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy and other deities.

The TTD EO AV Dharmareddy and the priests offered the Vedasirvachanam, Theerdha Prasadams and laminated photo of the Srivaru to the board member Sudheer Kumar and his family members, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Sudheer Kumar and his family members also participated in the Gopuja at the Sapta Gopradakshina Mandapam in Alipiri and sought blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Padala Mandapam and Varaha Swamy in Tirumala. The former minister Sidda Raghavarao and his wife Lakshmi Padmavathi, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, and other officers also participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X