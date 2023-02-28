Smart materials research sure to make waves: Expert

Vijayawada (NTR district): Prof K Ramamohan Rao, Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University, said that in every human society, civilisation has developed through the use of new materials.

He was addressing the two-day national conference of Smart Materials and Applications, at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday.

Ramamohan Rao said that right from the Indus Valley civilisation to the Artificial Intelligence of 21st century, material inventions played a major role in making human tasks easier. He appreciated the department for choosing a new topic for the conference and publishing the research papers in an American journal. "The students should be updated to meet the emerging challenges," he noted.

Correspondent Dr Sagayaraj said that smart materials are going to affect many fields. Sensors are going to play a major role in education, medicine, agriculture, construction sector and space research.

Prof CK Jaya Shankar from SV University and Prof Haranath from NIT Warangal and Prof D V Hariharan of BITS Pilani-Hyderabad were the resource persons for the day's event.

National conference convenor Prof Tummala Sreekumar said that it is heartening to see a total of 70 research papers and six invited talks in the conference.

These smart materials are going to create 9.5 million new jobs worldwide in these fields by 2050. Research students and current students in higher education should take advantage of this opportunity.

He said that due to these smart materials many professions like farm labourers, medical examination centre operators, drivers and tailors will lose their jobs and employment will be created only when the education plan changes according to the changing society.

Research scholars and PG students from different institutions, HoD Srinivasa Sastri, organising secretary of the conference Prof Ch Srinivasa Rao, IAPT AP chapter secretary Prof G Sahaya Baskaran, convener Dr T Srikumar, members of the department K Seshulatha, Kalpana, Ramesh, VK Sudhakar also participated in the conference.