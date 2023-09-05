  • Menu
Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams

Guntur: Sri Bala Chamundika Sametha Amareswara Swamy pavitrotsavams performed on Monday at Amareswara Swamy temple in a big way. For the well-being of the people, pavithrotsavam was performed. Abhishekams and pujas to cows and Vigneswara Puja were performed on this occasion.

Agni pratishthapana was held in the evening. Special pujas were performed to Sri Bala Chamundika Sametha Amareswara Swamy under the aegis of Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple Vedic scholar Srinivasa Sastry. Pavitrotsavams will continue till September 6.

X