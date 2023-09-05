Live
- Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days
- 819 gms of gold seized at Shamshabad airport
- Decorative streetlights to give new look to Vijayawada
- ISKCON to celebrate Janmashtami for 3 days
- TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees
- MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy releases water from Velikallu project
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain throws traffic into a tizzy netizens livid over collapse of infra
- Vijayawada: Durga temple gets Rs 3.12 cr Hundi income
- Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams
- BJP set to clinch power in Telangana
Just In
Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams
Highlights
Guntur: Sri Bala Chamundika Sametha Amareswara Swamy pavitrotsavams performed on Monday at Amareswara Swamy temple in a big way. For the well-being of...
Guntur: Sri Bala Chamundika Sametha Amareswara Swamy pavitrotsavams performed on Monday at Amareswara Swamy temple in a big way. For the well-being of the people, pavithrotsavam was performed. Abhishekams and pujas to cows and Vigneswara Puja were performed on this occasion.
Agni pratishthapana was held in the evening. Special pujas were performed to Sri Bala Chamundika Sametha Amareswara Swamy under the aegis of Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple Vedic scholar Srinivasa Sastry. Pavitrotsavams will continue till September 6.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS