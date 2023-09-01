Live
Just In
Special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada to clear extra rush
Vijayawada: The South-Central Railway introduced two special trains between Kakinada and Secunderabad, on Saturday from Secunderabad and on Sunday from Kakinada, in order to clear the extra rush.
Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said in a statement here on Thursday that the special train No 07071 will depart from Secunderabad at 8.50 pm on Saturday and arrive at Kakinada at 8.45 am on Sunday.
This special train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavole, Rajamahendravaram and Samalkot stations.
On the return journey, the special train No 07072 will depart from Kakinada at 9 pm on Sunday and arrive at Secunderabad at 8.50 am on Sunday. This special train will stop at Samalkot, Rajamahendravaram, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Moula Ali stations.